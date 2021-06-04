NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Down to $10.34

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.34, but opened at $10.13. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 9,935 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 119.02 and a current ratio of 119.02.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $183,381.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,134 shares in the company, valued at $719,660.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.