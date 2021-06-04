Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $156.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Get Novanta alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $136.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.64. Novanta has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $146.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 110.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,569,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $1,013,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,332,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,677 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novanta (NOVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.