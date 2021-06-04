Novare Capital Management LLC Makes New $78,000 Investment in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 986,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 294,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 65,916 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Surface Oncology by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 85,190 shares during the period. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surface Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

NASDAQ:SURF opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $393.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.88. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

