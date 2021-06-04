NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NSK from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NSK from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

NPSKY stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 634.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NSK has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $21.62.

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

