Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Reaches Market Cap of $30.83 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $30.83 million and $553,908.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00078003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00025878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $366.35 or 0.00996553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,603.80 or 0.09803041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00051747 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,181,340,229 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.