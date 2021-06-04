Numis Securities Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Renew (LON:RNWH)

Numis Securities restated their add rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RNWH. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 695 ($9.08).

Shares of LON:RNWH opened at GBX 643 ($8.40) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £505.92 million and a P/E ratio of 21.36. Renew has a 12 month low of GBX 388.51 ($5.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 679.71 ($8.88). The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 613.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.83 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Renew’s payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

