Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NOM)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE NOM opened at $14.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $16.27.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

