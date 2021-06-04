Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NOM)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
NYSE NOM opened at $14.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $16.27.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.