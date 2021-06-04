nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $538.00 Million

Brokerages expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to post $538.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $543.00 million and the lowest is $533.00 million. nVent Electric reported sales of $447.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for nVent Electric.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 716.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 1,261.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NVT traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $32.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,265,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $33.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.