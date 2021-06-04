Nvwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nvwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 26.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $217.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $149.85 and a 12-month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

