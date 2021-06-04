Nyzo One Day Trading Volume Tops $513,132.00 (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Nyzo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001206 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nyzo has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nyzo has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $513,132.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00068942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.15 or 0.00296434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00238107 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.18 or 0.01184641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,653.90 or 1.00424929 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Nyzo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

