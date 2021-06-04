OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Receives Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OMVKY. UBS Group raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $60.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $2.262 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

