ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 47.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,207,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,257,000 after buying an additional 387,048 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 131,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,147,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $5,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $37.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.89.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.93.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

