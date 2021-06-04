On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in May

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the April 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTIVF opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.55. On Track Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27.

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter. On Track Innovations had a negative net margin of 64.80% and a negative return on equity of 126.01%.

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Petroleum. The company's product portfolio includes readers, controllers and terminals, management software, payment services, and a complete Payment System as a Service (PSaaS).

