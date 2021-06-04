OpenDAO (OPEN) Price Tops $1.94 on Exchanges

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00078848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00025537 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $386.44 or 0.01027085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,830.56 or 0.10180960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00054056 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.