Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $519,000 Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,655,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,276,000 after purchasing an additional 861,916 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Ventas by 44.6% during the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,182,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,425,000 after purchasing an additional 672,800 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Ventas by 3,980.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 564,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.44.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,496,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,506 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,186 shares of company stock worth $2,748,516 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $56.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.92. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $58.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

