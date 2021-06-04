Oppenheimer Weighs in on 127619 (MDN.TO)’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:MDN)

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of 127619 (MDN.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler anticipates that the mining company will earn ($0.99) per share for the year.

127619 has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.07.

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

