Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orion Energy Systems in a report released on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

OESX stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.89 million, a PE ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after buying an additional 27,866 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 280,204 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $3,889,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 53,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

