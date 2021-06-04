Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 3.24%.

NASDAQ OESX opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.89 million, a P/E ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 2.49. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.26.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OESX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

