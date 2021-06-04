Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orphazyme A/S is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company’s product candidate includes Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis and Gaucher disease which are in clinical stage. It operates principally in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme A/S is headquartered in Denmark. “

Separately, Bank of America cut Orphazyme A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Orphazyme A/S stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.76 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46. Orphazyme A/S has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

