Ownership Capital B.V. Purchases 92,939 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,065,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,939 shares during the period. Bio-Techne accounts for 5.3% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned about 2.75% of Bio-Techne worth $406,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $40,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.40.

TECH stock opened at $407.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.99, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $444.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $410.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.