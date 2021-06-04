Ownership Capital B.V. Raises Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,995,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,906 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for approximately 3.0% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $231,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after buying an additional 1,916,805 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 35,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Boston Scientific by 99.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,049,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,556,000 after acquiring an additional 522,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

NYSE BSX opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $44.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.37. The firm has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.50, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $299,254.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $80,963.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,240,952. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.