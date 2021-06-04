Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) EVP Sells $19,782.55 in Stock

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) EVP Sean Foley sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $19,782.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,549.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $195.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.96. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $9.45.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 21.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMBC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,444,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,407,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 331,991 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $759,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

