Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,219,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,962,000 after buying an additional 752,461 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 734,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,914,000 after buying an additional 15,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

PPBI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $256,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162 over the last three months. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPBI stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.33.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.