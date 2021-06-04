Parachute (PAR) Price Reaches $0.0096 on Major Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $6.05 million and $286,501.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Parachute has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00071196 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000764 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 74.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 633,376,421 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

