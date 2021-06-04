Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Receives $49.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on PKIUF. CIBC raised their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Parkland from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Parkland from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Parkland from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKIUF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.41. 1,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,578. Parkland has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.91.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

