Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of PTNR stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.86 million, a PE ratio of 151.72 and a beta of 0.89. Partner Communications has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 0.64%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Partner Communications stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

