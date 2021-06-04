Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.92 Million

Equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will report sales of $161.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.35 million and the highest is $162.70 million. Paylocity posted sales of $130.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year sales of $629.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $625.72 million to $630.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $770.97 million, with estimates ranging from $747.83 million to $787.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCTY. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.94.

NASDAQ PCTY traded up $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.11. 1,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 144.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $123.25 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Paylocity by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Paylocity by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Paylocity by 14.5% during the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 45,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Paylocity by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

