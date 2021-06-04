Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for approximately 2.2% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.18.

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.17. 111,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.88. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $37.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -223.26%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

