Peak Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth about $124,000.

Shares of EWY stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,013. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.46. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

