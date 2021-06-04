Peak Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,598 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,598 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,457,000 after buying an additional 1,227,449 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 10.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $676,092,000 after buying an additional 431,127 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 963.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,045,000 after buying an additional 1,445,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 23.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,047,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,049,000 after buying an additional 201,616 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $137,969,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.63.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,628. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

