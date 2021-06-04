Peak Financial Advisors LLC Takes $600,000 Position in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 216,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of CooTek (Cayman) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSE CTK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. 1,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,703. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $107.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -0.03. CooTek has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 406.63% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CooTek will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CooTek (Cayman) Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources.

