Peak Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $85,945,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $93,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,936,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,214,000 after purchasing an additional 965,567 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,783. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.70.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

