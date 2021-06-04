Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 31st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEB. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.51.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,195,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,070,000 after buying an additional 1,974,670 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,688,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,972,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,158 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $19,432,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,462,000 after purchasing an additional 795,500 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

