PENG (PENG) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. PENG has a total market capitalization of $287,384.49 and approximately $1.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PENG coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PENG has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001935 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000499 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00453740 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013884 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG Coin Profile

PENG (CRYPTO:PENG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PENG’s total supply is 10,496,176,833 coins and its circulating supply is 7,862,708,470 coins. PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PENG Coin is a cryptocurrency that aims to make charitable transactions more sustainable and cost-effective. By utilizing the safety, decentralization, and convenience that blockchain infrastructure provides, PENG Coin ensures donations go directly to the actual causes rather than through middlemen. PENG Coin integrates features from several other cryptocurrencies, as it is built on PIVX, DASH & DigiByte source code to provide a built-in governance system, a masternode network, low-to-zero costs and fast block times. PENG Coin incentivizes the network through a sustainable Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm with sensible block rewards. “

Buying and Selling PENG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

