PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Major Shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll Sells 90,355 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 90,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $5,668,872.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,322,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kurland Family Investments, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 89,601 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $5,364,411.87.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 66,166 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $4,078,472.24.

On Monday, May 24th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 91,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $5,786,672.50.

On Friday, May 14th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 71,700 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $4,307,019.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 91,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $5,259,110.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $2,410,227.50.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $2,513,767.50.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $2,625,657.50.

PFSI stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.66. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

