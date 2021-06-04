Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Shares Gap Up to $256.66

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $256.66, but opened at $263.66. Penumbra shares last traded at $265.90, with a volume of 755 shares.

PEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,685.39, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.56.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,446,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,806,000 after acquiring an additional 192,981 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,397,000 after acquiring an additional 299,404 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,846,000 after acquiring an additional 108,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 10.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,259,000 after acquiring an additional 126,619 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

