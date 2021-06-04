Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.12. Performant Financial shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 377,357 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $227.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.10 and a beta of -0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 4.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 997,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $2,363,819.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,503,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,633,261.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.