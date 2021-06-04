Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $47.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.05. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

