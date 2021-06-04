Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PHR traded up $4.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,341. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -76.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.87. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $81.59.

In other news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $107,788.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $2,964,674.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,563. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

