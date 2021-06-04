PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.37 Million

Brokerages forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) will announce $8.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.00 million and the lowest is $7.91 million. PHX Minerals reported sales of $2.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 208.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full year sales of $31.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.04 million to $33.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $32.56 million, with estimates ranging from $30.12 million to $35.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHX. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $47,099.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raphael D’amico purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,774 shares in the company, valued at $475,548. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,830,762 shares of company stock worth $3,804,652. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 24,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 367.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 37,783 shares in the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $3.27. 4,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,413. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $99.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

