PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of NYSE:PTY opened at $20.10 on Friday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.