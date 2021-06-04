PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Short Interest Up 26.7% in May

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the April 29th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $18.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

