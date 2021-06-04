Pitcairn Co. Invests $376,000 in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,959 shares of company stock worth $585,113. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNL shares. Truist raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

TNL stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -58.76 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

