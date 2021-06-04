PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGS. Truist upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.89.

AGS stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $383.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PlayAGS by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PlayAGS by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 3,714.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 89,664 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

