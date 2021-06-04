Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT) Insider Mary Ploughman Acquires 20,000 Shares

Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT) insider Mary Ploughman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of A$24,020.00 ($17,157.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 146.21, a current ratio of 146.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,371.64.

About Plenti Group

Plenti Group Limited engages in the consumer fintech and investment business in Australia. It offers automotive, renewable energy, and personal loans, as well as consolidate debt, renovation, and legal finances. Plenti Group Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

