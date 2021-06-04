Poehling Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 55,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $514,000.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $76.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.87. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

