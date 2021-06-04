Pointe Capital Management LLC Acquires 369 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 775.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 50.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,760,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,553,000 after purchasing an additional 927,404 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.98. 157,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,783,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.