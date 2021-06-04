Pointe Capital Management LLC Buys 91 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Sempra Energy by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,151,000 after acquiring an additional 96,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $136.78. The company had a trading volume of 14,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,604. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.16 and a 1-year high of $140.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.90.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.44.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

