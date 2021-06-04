Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Pointe Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust makes up approximately 1.1% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $111,000.

Shares of NYSE:BLW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.04. 106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,895. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

