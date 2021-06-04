Pointe Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Pointe Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.13. 446,742 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.87.

